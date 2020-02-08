PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.97. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.