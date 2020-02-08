PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Down 0.6%

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24, 1,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

About PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

