ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Down 1.7%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $57.78, 16,063 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 276,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 341.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000.

