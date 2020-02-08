Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.83.

PFPT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.68. 534,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $11,036,341. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 598.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

