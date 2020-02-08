Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $18.20. 35,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,465. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.97.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 14.19%.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.
