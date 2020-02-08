Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $18.20. 35,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,465. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 14.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

