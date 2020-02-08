Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.