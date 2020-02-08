Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOG. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $148.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $150.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.54.

