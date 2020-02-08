Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Progressive stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $67.21 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

