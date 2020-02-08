Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 639 Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

PSR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.82. 5,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,185. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $99.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

