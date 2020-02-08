Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,262 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) by 334.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 132,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,718.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MBG opened at $26.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22.

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

