Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Total by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Total by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

