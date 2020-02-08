Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.03.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $884,141.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,696,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,788. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

