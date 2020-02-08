Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $145.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.