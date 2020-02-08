Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
LHX traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $229.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.71. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.
In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.
L3Harris Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
