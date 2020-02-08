Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $229.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.71. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

