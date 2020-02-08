Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Premier from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 868,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,886. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Premier by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after acquiring an additional 979,096 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $11,634,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,147,000 after acquiring an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

