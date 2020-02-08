PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 172,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

PRAH opened at $106.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

