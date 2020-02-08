Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, 203 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Powerbridge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Powerbridge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

