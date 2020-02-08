Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, 203 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Powerbridge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.
Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBTS)
Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.
