Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.85 Million

Analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post sales of $192.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.00 million and the lowest is $191.70 million. Potlatchdeltic posted sales of $181.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $899.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $914.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $947.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 124,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 486,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,908. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

