Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Post stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. 1,424,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,566. Post has a 52-week low of $94.19 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

