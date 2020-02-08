Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,246 Average Target Price from Analysts

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,246 ($16.39).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Polymetal International stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,275.50 ($16.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

