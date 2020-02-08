Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.78

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.78 and traded as high as $17.36. Points International shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 6,221 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital started coverage on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $223.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter. Points International had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 2.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.76% of Points International worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

