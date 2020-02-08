Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,737 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

