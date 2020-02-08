PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Tops $5.00 on Major Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00050844 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $11.51 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLC is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,096,077 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

