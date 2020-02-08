Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

Get Plantronics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of PLT opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $599.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,830.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Plantronics by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Plantronics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Plantronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plantronics by 1,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plantronics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.