Plancorp LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

