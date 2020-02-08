PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.97%.
Shares of PJT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. 217,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,596. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.
