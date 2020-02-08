Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. Pixelworks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

PXLW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 963,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,750. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

