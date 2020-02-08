Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.82.

FSCT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 3,367,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,382. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $133,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,562.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,400,805.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,401 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,322. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 400,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth $13,343,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 216,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,636,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

