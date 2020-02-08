Piper Sandler Lowers Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target to

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.74. The company had a trading volume of 205,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.88. Coherent has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,830,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,755,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coherent by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $7,592,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.