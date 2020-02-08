Piper Sandler Lowers Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target to

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.
Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.74. The company had a trading volume of 205,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.88. Coherent has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $178.08.
In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,830,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,755,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coherent by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $7,592,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
