Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their hold rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PINS. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 60,486,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after buying an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after buying an additional 2,228,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $49,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.