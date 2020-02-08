Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to at Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lifted by Bank of America to in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

NYSE PINS traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 60,486,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,341,018.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

