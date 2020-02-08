Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Nomura

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 60,486,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

