Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

