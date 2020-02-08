Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 208,730 Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of HighPoint Resources worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,767,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,849,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 901,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of HPR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

