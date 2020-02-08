Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,350 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 563.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 571,753 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

