Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $93.14 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

