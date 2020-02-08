Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,412 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

