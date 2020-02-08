Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,461 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 375,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,262,014 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

