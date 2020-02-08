Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $38.57 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

