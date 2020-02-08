Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.68 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 90.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.94 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

