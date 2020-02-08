Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $654,813.00 and approximately $539.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.01273397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004050 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000847 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,533,924 coins and its circulating supply is 415,273,488 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

