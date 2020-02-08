Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $40.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.99.

PDD stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 10,068,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,843. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

