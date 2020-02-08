Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDM. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 526,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

