Pi Financial Analysts Give Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) a C$2.30 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.30 price objective on Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,134. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

