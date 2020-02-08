Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 147,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,927. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

