Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

