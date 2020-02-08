PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $13.40. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 15,791,100 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

