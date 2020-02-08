Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,670 ($35.12).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,924.43 ($38.47).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 3,043 ($40.03) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,062 ($40.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,834.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,363.61. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.