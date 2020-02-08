Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.98

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.09. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Pipe International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 417,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 74,857 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.