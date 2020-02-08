Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. Performance Food Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.28 EPS.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 723,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,533. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

